Vice-Captain’s Team call the shots at Arabian Ranches Golf Club

From left to right: Ladies Vice-Captain – Nicola Breeze, Men’s Captain – Mark Gathercole, Men’s Vice-Captain – Matthew Derrickand Ladies Vice Captain – Elvira Khaliullina. - Supplied photo

Published: Sun 1 Oct 2023, 1:08 PM

Day one of the Captain’s Team versus Vice-Captain’s Team competition went in favour of the latter after some competitive golf at the Arabian Ranches Golf Club.

The format for the day was a Fourball Match Play with the Vice-Captain’s Team taking a slender lead into the Singles Match Play by winning the Fourball Matches 8-7.

As many as 15 pairs from each side competed in the Match Play competition with teams chosen by the Captain and Vice Captain.