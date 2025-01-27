The Sultans of Swing: Playing with passion and unity for the legacy of Rohan Malhotra

Team Owners (from L to R) Alfred Singh Mejie, Sujjan Singh, Sanjay Pahwa, Amitabh Swarup, and Amol Awasthi - Supplied photo

The Ultimate Golf Challenge (UGC) is back for Season 2, and the Sultans of Swing are ready to rise to the occasion with renewed energy, diverse talents, and a drive that’s fueled by both legacy and passion.

As the tournament kicks off on January 30 at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, the team is not just competing for victory- they’re playing for something deeply personal.

Season 2 of Dubai’s popular amateur golf tournament, marks a poignant moment for the Sultans. With heavy hearts, the team dedicates their participation to the memory of Rohan Malhotra, a teammate whose spirit and energy continue to guide them. Rohan’s birthday on February 13, just before the season concludes at Emirates Golf Club, will serve as a bittersweet reminder of the lasting impact he had on everyone who knew him.

Heartfelt message

This year, the Sultans are not only chasing a trophy—they’re chasing a legacy. “Rohan was more than just a teammate. He was the heartbeat of the team, the one who brought us all together,” says co-owner Sanjay Pahwa.

Amitabh Swarup, who jointly owns the team with Sanjay, Alfred Singh Mejie, Amol Awasthi ad Sujjan Singh, added: “Rohan had an incredible ability to unite people, both on and off the course. This season, we aim to play with the joy and passion Rohan brought to every game.”

The Sultans’ owners, a group bound by their love for golf, bring more than just strategy to the table—they bring a deep commitment to making this team something special. They all share a singular vision: to create a team that’s as unpredictable and powerful as the game itself.

Mind game

“Golf is a mind game - your thoughts can shape or disrupt your success. It’s the ultimate test of focus,” says Sanjay. “It’s not just about hitting the perfect shot- it’s about mastering the mind, maintaining focus, and trusting your game. We’ve built a squad that reflects that philosophy.”

This season, the Sultans are focused on balance and diversity within their squad. “Our goal is to create a team that mirrors the unpredictability of golf—where various strengths unite to form a cohesive whole,” says Amol while Vijay, who took the lead in selecting the players added: “Each golfer has their own unique swing, and it’s refining that individuality that elevates a player to greatness.”