The Peter Cowen Column: Urgent need for timelines to propel golf forward before we lose more fans

Peter Cowen tells Khaleej Times in his own words about the golfing world. Photo X

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 9:21 PM Last updated: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 9:23 PM

The LIV Golf and PGA Tour ‘disputes’ are seemingly still being played out in the media.

Rory McIlroy seems to be one of the many giving an opinion to encourage a resolution – even though he seems to be on the outside looking in.

I am not sure that the media is the best platform for these matters – as it encourages rumours and non-truths and sides are taken – and it will usually end in tears and fallouts.

Let me put my cards on the table first. I am an independent contractor who is loyal to my paymasters – the golf pros.

I have no stake in any of the camps but I suppose historically, I have a loyalty to the DP World Tour as that is where I played as a tournament pro.

I work with players on LIV Golf, the PGA Tour, the Champions Tour as well as the DP World Tour.

I now see, with LIV Golf finishing their 2024 season off this week with the LIV Golf Team Championship in Dallas, Texas - a lot of LIV Golfers committing to tournaments on the DP World Tour: Jon Rahm is playing in Spain, Tyrrell Hatton played at the Betfred British Masters, Brooks Koepka is signed up for the Dunhill Links Championship, Adrian Meronk is playing at Valderrama and in the UAE in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai at Jumeirah Golf Estates to name but a few. More players daily seem to be appearing on entry lists.

I am reading in some publications that some players are paying fines, others are not – some are appealing – I am confused.

It is a long time since the PGA Tour – LIV Golf – DP World Tour framework was announced on June 6th, 2023.

It is 469 days!

What is the current status of the discussions? It is absolutely correct that these conversations should be kept behind closed doors – but is it really going to happen?

My feeling is that we seem to ‘kicking the can down the road.’

Are we all forgetting the golf fan?

I think we are.

As I keep telling anyone who will listen, we want to see the best players playing against each other – more often than just the Majors.

Just a thought for the day.

Jon Rahm has won the LIV Golf Individual Standings for 2024 and has had a stellar season since joining LIV Golf in December 2023. When he joined LIV Golf he was number three in the world!

Is he really number 15 in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR)?

"Should Bryson DeChambeau be 10th? Should Tyrrell Hatton be 38th? Should Brooks Koepka be 64th? Should Adrian Meronk be 89th? Should Cam Smith be 97th? Everyone will agree this is not a fair reflection of where they should be."