Shane Lowry looking forward to playing in Abu Dhabi Championship

Ireland's Shane Lowry watches his approach shot. — AFP

Past champion Shane Lowry is excited to return to the UAE after confirming he will tee it up at next month’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the first event of the DP World Tour Play-Offs, taking place from November 7-10.

The Irishman claimed the famous Falcon Trophy in 2019 just six months before becoming a Major champion, winning the Claret Jug at The 148th Open.

Lowry will join fellow Major winners Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Adam Scott and Ryder Cup teammate Tommy Fleetwood in the field for the fourth Rolex Series event of the season, at Yas Links.

The 37-year-old has enjoyed an excellent 2024 campaign, recording 13 top 20 worldwide finishes, including sixth-placed results at both The 152nd Open and US PGA Championship, as well as partnering McIlroy to victory at the PGA TOUR’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

“I’m excited to end my season in the UAE, starting with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links,” said Lowry. “It’s always nice to return to a part of the world where you have had success in the past, and I hope to end the year on a high.”

As part of the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will welcome the top 70 available players from the Race to Dubai Rankings at the conclusion of the ‘Back 9’. The top 50 players at the end of the week will then advance to the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Also confirmed for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship are Scottish Open champion Robert MacIntyre, who also represented Europe at the 2023 Ryder Cup, and Thriston Lawrence, currently ranked second on the Race to Dubai Rankings. As well the world-class golf taking place at Yas Links, there will be a full programme of events for the whole family to enjoy, including dedicated activities for children, and the popular Ladies Day and Family Day on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Fans seeking to upgrade their experience can choose from a range of Premium Experience options, with The Championship Chalet offering an exclusive balcony overlooking the 18th green.