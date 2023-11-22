Record number of spectators at DP World Tour Championship

Race to Dubai winner Rory McIlroy (left) and DP World Tour Championship winner Nicolai Hojgaard. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 22 Nov 2023, 7:41 PM

This year’s DP World Tour Championship (November 16-19) attracted more than 79,000 spectators over the course of the event – the most in the history of the tournament, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard won the title in style with a closing 64, giving him a two-shot victory on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy became the Race to Dubai champion for a second year in a row.

The Race to Dubai is the season-long golf competition to crown the European Tour's number one player.

McIlroy, being the most consistent player during the season, was awarded the Race to Dubai trophy at the end of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

This is the fifth time in his career that McIlroy has clinched the title – a record in the golfing world.

Both Hojgaard and McIlroy are Omega’s golfing ambassadors.

Hojgaard has now won a tournament for three consecutive years on the European tour but this was easily his biggest, earning him $3 million.

The 22-year-old Dane will now hope to win his first Major next year.

