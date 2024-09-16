Rahm seals stellar maiden year in LIV Golf League with $22m prize booty

Jon Rahm (R) of the Legion XIII and his caddy Adam Hayes celebrate after winning the LIV Golf Chicago tournament at Bolingbrook Golf Club. – Photo Imagn Images

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 4:57 PM

Jon Rahm showed exceptional composure to wrap up his first year in the LIV Golf League with a four-under 66, clinching victory in the final individual event at LIV Golf Chicago.

The win also helped him secure the season points title and an $18 million bonus.

Rahm missed a pair of short birdie putts on the back nine that kept Joaquin Niemann and Sergio Garcia in the mix. But then he holed a 12-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole that gave him a three-shot lead going to the last at Bolingbrook Golf Course.

Rahm won for the second time in LIV Golf, adding to his title in England last month. In between those wins, he lost in a playoff to Brooks Koepka.

LIV Golf Chicago - Team Champions, Crushers GC, left to right: Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III, Captain Bryson DeChambeau and Paul Casey.- Supppplied photo

Niemann, a two-time winner at the start of the season, was the only player who could have challenged Rahm for the season title. He opened with two early birdies but never could get ahead, closing within two shots after a birdie on the 15th and a big par save on the 16th.

Niemann shot 66, while Garcia shot 68. They tied for second.

“I wanted to do a good show and get it over the line. I'm really happy,” said Rahm, who said he was nervous on the practice range. “To go bogey-free on the weekend, it's quite spectacular. I'm very proud of the putt on the 17th, which made 18 a lot easier.”

Crushers won the team title, including team member - Dubai’s Anirban Lahiri, and will go to the Team Championship in the Dallas area next week that closes out the third season.

Rahm, who finished at 11 under 199, won $4 million from the tournament and $18 million for capturing the season race.

Lahiri shot rounds of 67, 71 and 67 for a 54-hole total of 205 to finish tied sixth, with Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC) shooting a final round 74 along with rounds of 71 and 65 to finish tied 23rd.

In the season-long Individual Standings that finished in Chicago, Lahiri finished in 16th and Meronk one place back in 17th.

The final event of the LIV Golf season is the 14th event of the season – the LIV Golf Team Championship to be held 20th – 22nd September 2024, at Maridoe GC, Dallas, Texas.

Crushers GC lead the Team Standings followed by Legion XIII, Ripper GC and Smash GC. These top four teams receive byes for the first round. The top 12 teams are seeded for next week – with the 13th team, Iron Heads GC, captained by Kevin Na, not competing – but will attend the event in Dallas. For further information Visit: www.LIVGolf.com

Results

Individual

(7131 Yards, Par 70).

Rahm 69. 64. 66. 199.

Niemann 68. 68. 66. 202.