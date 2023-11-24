Over 100 players from 12 countries to compete at Pan-Arab Golf Tournament in Saudi Arabia

The recently upgraded Riyadh Golf Club will host next week's AGF tournament hosted by the Saudi Arabian Golf Federation. - Supplied photo

Published: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 11:14 PM

Over 100 players from 12 countries will compete for top honours in the Junior and Ladies’ Pan Arab Golf Tournament at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia.

Hosted by the Saudi Arabian Golf Federation the tournament will have five categories - Ladies, Girls Under-15 and Under-13, Under-15 and Under-18 for boys.

Golfers from Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar,

Tunisia and UAE will join talented players from Saudi Arabia in the event.

The opening ceremony will be held at Riyadh Golf Club, on November 27 which will be followed by the 54-hole tournaments from November 28-30. The Under-13 Boys division will be played over 36 holes.

A spokesperson for the SGF, who are the Office Bearers of the Arab Golf Federation (AGF) said: “The standard of golf amongst the youth of the Arab world is improving impressively. Handicaps in all categories are dropping rapidly. The competition looks to be fierce for both the Individual and Team Divisions.

“This is the right platform to showcase junior golf in the Arab countries. The AGF has ambitious plans to include an Under-13 Girls Division next year.”

Riyadh Golf Club has recently hosted the $1 million ARAMCO Team Series Presented by PIF – Riyadh on the Ladies European Tour which was won by Alison Lee (US) and will host the $1 million Saudi Open presented by PIF from December 14 to 17. It is the final event on the 2023 Asian Tour’s schedule.