How Dubai helped Paul Waring become a world-class golfer

England's Paul Waring celebrates after winning the Abu Dhabi Championship on Sunday. — AFP

For Paul Waring, this week’s DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates marks not just a homecoming but a chance to build on his remarkable momentum after his breakthrough victory at the Abu Dhabi Championship.

The 39-year-old Englishman made a dramatic impact in Abu Dhabi, securing his first Rolex Series win in six years where he upstaged some of golf’s biggest names—including Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, and Tommy Fleetwood.

The DP World Tour Championship is the finale of the Race to Dubai, bringing the season to a thrilling close. As the fifth and final Rolex Series event, it offers a whopping $10 million prize pool and 12,000 Ranking points, with the top 50 players on the Race to Dubai standings battling it out on the Earth course.

Although defending champion Nicolai Højgaard is absent, the tournament still boasts an elite lineup, including world number three McIlroy, along with fellow Major winners Adam Scott, Justin Rose, and Shane Lowry.

The field also features Rolex Series champions Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, and Min Woo Lee, while Thriston Lawrence is the only player who can deny McIlroy a record sixth Race to Dubai title.

All eyes will be on Waring as he tees off at the Earth Course on Thursday, following his sensational victory in Abu Dhabi and the scorching form he's bringing to this week’s tournament.

“It hasn’t fully sunk in yet,” Waring said. “After that win, I still feel like I need to go out and play another hole or something!"

However, his win in Abu Dhabi wasn’t just about his ability to sink big putts but was about timing, resilience, and seizing the moment. It also feels like the culmination of a life-changing decision made just over a year ago when he relocated to Dubai. The move has proven to be a game-changer, both professionally and personally.

“It’s been one of the best decisions of my life to move to Dubai.,” he said during a media round-table at the JGE on Wednesday. “The facilities here are world-class, and I’ve got a lot of friends in the UAE.

“I’m looking forward to this week. It's my home course now. I have a lot of good friends there. I can't wait to see them all. I'll have a lot of support and there will be a real buzz around the place and I can't wait for it.”

Talking about his decision to make Dubai his home, Waring said: “From a travel perspective, it just made sense. With the DP World Tour moving closer to Asia, Dubai became the perfect base for me as it saved me hours of travel time.

“From playing in Korea at the end of October to May, I'd have gone through Dubai for every event. So, over half my season I’d go through Dubai International Airport - it made sense to base myself here, especially for the winter.

“And it showed him how strong my start was last year,” he said. “I think I finished just outside the top 10 at Leopard Creek then I finished 16th in Mauritius just before Christmas. Those little things, those two weeks, I think just put me in great stead to start the season.

“So, honestly, my wife's here and so are family and friends. It's been one of the best decisions of my life – it has,” said Waring. “The support here is incredible too—especially from the members of Jumeirah Golf Estates. I feel at home here, and I can’t wait to get started this week.”

Waring’s decision to base himself in Dubai has already paid dividends. After a strong finish to 2023, including two top-20 finishes in South Africa and Mauritius, he’s carried that form into 2024. The Abu Dhabi win was a massive boost, and now the stage is set for him to make it a career-defining double at the DP World Tour Championship.

As he tees off at 12:25 PM on Thursday, all eyes will be on this Dubai-based golfer with a newfound confidence, the taste of victory fresh on his lips, and the ambition to prove that his Abu Dhabi win wasn’t just a flash in the pan.

With the crowds at Jumeirah Golf Estates set to turn out in force, there’s no denying the anticipation surrounding Waring’s presence. Could he be about to claim another headline-grabbing victory?

The first round kicks off at 8:30 am on Thursday, with the leaders, Thriston Lawrence and McIlroy, starting at 12:45 PM.

UAE-based players in contention:

Aaron Cockerill (CAN)