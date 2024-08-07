Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas excited at return to competitive golf at International Series England

Dubai born Rayhan Thomas in action this week on the Asian Tour - England, at Foxhills.- Supplied photo

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 3:03 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 4:02 PM

Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas says he is excited to return to competitive golf when he tees off in the Asian Tour’s $2 million International Series (IS) England at Foxhills on Thursday.

Twenty-four-year-old Rayhan, who only recently turned pro, received an invitation from the Asian Tour following his impressive tied 8th place finish in the previous IS event in Morocco last month.

Several players with Dubai connections will also compete in the four-day event.

“I am ready for round one,” Rayhan told Khaleej Times. “I just played an 18-hole practice round with my buddy Saud Al Sharif from the Saudi National Amateur Team. “I am happy with my game although I need to tidy up my wedges, and chip a bit better.”

Last year's champion Andy Ogletree (US). - Photo Asian Tour

Commenting on the course Rayhan said: “The Longcross Course at Foxhills is a real driver’s course, which has always been one of my strengths. (But) you need to be straight around here,” he added.

“If you miss the greens it is tough to judge shots around the greens. Overall the greens are great and the weather is fantastic.

“It was a relief, for once, to get out of the summer heat in Dubai to the fresher temperatures of England,” he added. “Thursday cannot come soon enough. I am excited to have a scorecard in my hand again.”

International Series England trophy. - Instagram

The International Series is the fourth of 10 events of the 2024 season on the Asian Tour.

For the first round Rayhan tees off at 6.30 am (local UK time), off Tee 10 with Chen Guxin (China) and Jake Sowden (Am) – who recently won England Golf’s England Men’s Under 25’s Championship.