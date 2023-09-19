Lady Captain Downham and partner on fire in Jumeirah Pairs

Winners at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Lady Captain Evelyn Downham and Carl Downham.. - Supplied photo.

Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 8:50 PM Last updated: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 8:52 PM

A strong front nine ensured Jumeirah Golf Estates Lady Captain Evelyn Downham and her partner Carl Downham won the monthly Jumeirah Pairs by The Lounge Spa over the Fire course.

Evelyn and Carl produced the winning score of Net 67 (-5) to earn compensation for losing out on the prizes due to a count back in last week’s edition of the Thursday Curry Club at JGE’s Earth Course.

They scored particularly well on the front nine with a score of net 33 (-3).

In second place was the pair of Simon Brind and Andrew Parsons with a score of Net 69 (-3).

They had two net eagles on the front nine which put them clear of the third-place duo of Cavit Yildiz and Umar Farooq with a score of Net 70 (-2).

The format was Pairs Greensomes where each player teed off and the best shot was selected. From that point, the pair played alternate shots until the hole was completed.

There were two on-course competitions, with Daniel Gribbin winning the Nearest the Pin on hole 14 by hitting his shot to 4.5 feet from the flag. Unfortunately, no one managed to beat Tommy Fleetwood Academy Teaching Professional Joe O’Connor hit his shot to eight feet on the 8th hole.

However, a random draw was held with all participants and once again Daniel Gribbin made off with the prize after being lucky enough to be drawn out.

Whilst conducting the prize-giving presentation, Adam Stastny, Assistant Services Manager at Jumeirah Golf Estates commented: "Congratulations to all our prize winners today. A huge thank you to The Lounge Spa team for their continued support of club events here at Jumeirah Golf Estates, your involvement provides an elevated experience for our participants.”