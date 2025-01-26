Alejandro del Rey wins Ras Al Khaimah Championship

Alejandro del Rey poses with the trophy. — Photo courtesy DP World Tour

Alejandro del Rey clinched the first DP World Tour title of his career after the Spanish golfer cruised to a four-shot victory at the 2025 Ras Al Khaimah Championship on Sunday.

Del Rey went into the final round with a two-shot lead but a lightning-quick start soon took him five strokes clear at the top of the leaderboard.

And although playing partner Marcus Armitage cut the gap to three at the turn, another brilliant burst of scoring from Del Rey at the beginning of the back nine sent him six shots ahead with five holes to play.

The Spaniard never looked like opening the door for closest challenger Armitage from that point onwards, closing his round with five pars in a row to enter the DP World Tour winner's circle for the first time on his 70th start.

He finished the tournament on 22 under par after firing six birdies and no bogeys in a flawless final-round 66.

Armitage ended his round with a birdie at the last to sign for a 68 and finish four shots behind Del Rey on 18 under.

Del Rey knew he had what it takes to win, having tasted victory at the Big Green Egg German Challenge powered by VcG on the European Challenge Tour in 2022, but he was facing a new challenge as he set his sights on his first title at this level.

And he showed he meant business from the very start of his final round, kicking things off with a close-range birdie at the first after sending his approach shot to inside four feet.

After holing his final putt, an elated Del Rey was congratulated on the green by several countrymen, who covered him in water to celebrate. He said: "It's amazing because it's basically what I work for. I got to a point last year where I just felt like I wasn't having that much fun on the golf course because for me, playing for 20th, 30th place wasn't that meaningful at that point," he said. "I just worked really hard since then because I just didn't want to be in that position much longer. And I feel like I've played many years with a lot of friends that have won out here and I knew I could do it but it just wasn't showing up. "I'm just grateful and I'm very happy that this finally came. "I've always felt about myself that I'm a great closer of golf tournaments. "It just felt great today, felt very natural and very easy."

David Puig was then alone in third place three shots further back after the Spaniard's final-round 65, while Adrien Saddier enjoyed a memorable day as he made a hole-in-one at the seventh.