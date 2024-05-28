Golf for the Disabled Tour going from strength to strength with DP World Tour backing

G4D Tour Champion, Mike Browne (left) with Rory McIlroy and Nicolai Hojgaard at the 2023 DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates last November.-- Supplied photo

Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 1:45 PM

The G4D (Golf for the Disabled) Tour aligned with EDGA (formerly the European Disabled Golf Association) is well into their 2024 calendar season which will conclude in November at Jumeirah Golf Estates alongside the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.

The G4D Tour Series Finale @ DP World Tour Championship will be held 15th – 16th November, 2024 over the Earth course.

Last year’s event saw Mike Browne (Eng) win with a score of one under par over a reduced 18 holes due to inclement weather.

The G4D Tour was launched in 2022, and for this 2023 – 24 season the tournament fields are selected using both the Gross and Net World Rankings for Golfers with a Disability (WR4GD). The Rankings are supported by both The R&A and the United States Golf Association to encourage the international development of golf.

The leading eight male and two female players from each Ranking will be invited to compete with some tournaments using a Gross format, with others a Net format – with the G4D Open having recently used a Gross format with multiple Sport Classes.

Tony Bennett, President of EDGA, said about the G4D Tour: “In G4D, elite performance is only sometimes about low scores. It is always about achieving one’s potential and requires consistently executing a complex blend of physical, sensory, cognitive and emotional skills.

“We aim to showcase that golf is a game for everyone and whatever challenges must be faced, the player pathway is available to all.”

EDGA currently has a membership of 36 National Golf Federations located worldwide with 39% beyond Europe, including the UAE, through the Emirates Golf Federation.

EDGA has a strong calendar of events organized for golfers in various categories – including events in: Finland, Norway, France, Germany, Sweden, South Africa, England, Japan, Italy, Ireland, Czech Republic, Spain, Portugal, Australia, Canada, United States and the Netherlands.

For participation in the G4D Tour, Gross players must have a World Handicap System (WHS) or equivalent handicap of equal to or less than 3.4 for males, 7.4 for females or recognised professional status.

Net players must have a WHS or equivalent handicap of equal or less than 14.4 for males and 18.4 for females.

The DP World Tour and European Tour Group continue their participation through ongoing financial support, and along with EDGA and all partners have been able to raise awareness, confirm eligibility, organise tournaments, and deliver golf development and coach education worldwide.

2024 Calendar

To date this season, there have been four G4D Tour events held, primarily aligned with DP World Tour events, in Australia, Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE, Kenya and the recent G4D Open at Woburn Golf Club – under the sanctioning of The R&A. There was also an event hosted in the US

Forthcoming G4D Tour events

August 26th – 27th, 2024 – G4D @ Betfred British Masters.

September 16th – 17th, 2024 – G4D @ BMW PGA Championship (Gross).

October 14th – 15th, 2024 – G4D @ Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters (Net).