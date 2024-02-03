Godolphin supremo Appleby continues to rack up Carnival's big prizes

Warren Point (Left) and Michael Barzalona beat Sean (Adrie de Vries) to win the Group 3 Dubai Millennium Stakes at the Dubai Racing Carnival on Friday. - Photo by DRC

Charlie Appleby continued his relentless pursuit of success in the Dubai Racing Carnival when he added three more major victories to the four he collected last week at Fashion Friday during another display of Godolphin’s horsepower.

Gallopers from Appleby’s Marmoon desert stables won all three feature races on the card including the marquee race of the evening, the Group 3 Dubai Millennium Stakes with second-string Warren Point who was recording the sixth victory of his career.

The five-year-old son of Dubawi, who began his career as a gelding, showed plenty of battling qualities to deny German-bred Sean by a short-head in a well-contested renewal of the 2,000 metre turf contest that could lead to a slot in either the $6m Dubai Sheema Classic (G1) or $5m Dubai Turf (G1) on Dubai World Cup night.

The winner was ridden to perfection by French ace Mickael Barzalona who described his Warren Point as a ‘talented’ horse.

“The horse did very well because he was a bit strong at the beginning,” said Barzalona. “I had the chance to go wide but I thought it was a bit early to go around horses, and then I was stuck. He’s been able to pick up again and win, he’s a talented horse.”

Appleby added: “Warren Point won in Bahrain last year and was just touched off in Qatar’s big race but lost his way during the summer. We ran him in the autumn on soft ground to get a prep run into him before coming back over here.

“He had a great tow around there tonight and the race was run to suit him. Mickael gave him a great ride, going the brave man’s route, and thankfully the gaps opened,” added Appleby. “It was not guaranteed that he would get there, but he had the momentum and hit the line strongly.”

Earlier on the card Appleby and Buick teamed up when the exciting Mischief Magic landed the Listed Dubai Sprint over 1200 metres on turf.

A winner of the G1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint in 2022, the Exceed And Excel gelding could be heading to the $1m Al Quoz Sprint on Dubai World Cup night.

“He had a good run here over five furlongs a month or so ago and stepping back up to six furlongs really suited him,” said Buick. “I’m delighted we’ve got one on the board with him.”

Appleby revealed that Mischief Magic will now head to Doha, Qatar, for the Group Dukhan Sprint on February 17th which carries a purse of Dhs 1.5m.

Earlier on, Appleby’s Cinderella’s Dream ran out a hugely impressive winner of the Jumeirah Fillies’ Classic.

“Mawj (trained by Saeed bin Suroor)won this last year and went on to win the 1000 Guineas (Newmarket, England), so she’s in good company and I wouldn’t want to rule anything out,” said Buck.

The cameo of the night was delivered by Lucie Botti, who is married to Newmarket‘s Italian trainer Marco Botti when she hit the bullseye with her first Dubai runner in Royal Dubai who took out the concluding Corsair Handicap.

