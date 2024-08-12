Girl power to the fore as Emirati MMA fighters bag six medals

UAE's Zamzam Al Hammadi celebrates her victory. — Supplied photo

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 8:20 PM

Emirati female fighters proved their mettle by clinching three golds and half of the UAE’s medal haul at the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) Youth World Championships in Abu Dhabi.

At the five-day tournament, Sara Alzarooni started the gold-medal run and the likes of Zamzam Al Hammadi and her sister Ghala added to the tally by defending their weight category titles. Also, Aisha Alhammadi, Maryam Almutwa and her sister Noof Almutwa bagged bronze medals each.

“We were aiming for more, but for now, I’m happy with the results we’ve achieved,” Zamzam told Khaleej Times.

The UAE finished the tournament with 12 medals, including four golds, one silver and seven bronzes. Female athletes picked up three gold and three bronze medals. There were eight females in the UAE’s 51-athlete contingent at the championship.

“We are only a few girls in this championship, but six out of eight have got a medal. I’m glad to see girls winning most of the medals. It’s a great achievement. I and my sister are part of this with two golds.”

Zamzam, who won her fights through unanimous decisions in the 52.2kg division, urged girls to chase their dreams.

“My message to Emirati girls is not to give up on their dreams. Keep going. Do what you love to do. Maybe you see something in yourself that no one sees. Every woman has her passion. She has to go out there, seek it and improve it,” Zamzam underlined.

Maryam and Noof are looking forward to doing better at the next championship.

“We were hoping for better results. Four sisters from the family participated here. Next year, our twin sisters will also be in the fray,” said Maryam, who won in the 52kg division.