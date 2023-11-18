Gaugham wins Emirates PGA Tour event at Sharjah in a play-off

Play-off winner Louis Gaugham (left) in the recent Emirates PGA Tour with Sam MacLaren from the host club, Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club. - Supplied photo

Published: Sat 18 Nov 2023, 3:31 PM

Louis Gaugham, representing the Druid Hills Golf Club, won the latest edition of the Emirates PGA Tour event at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club following a intriguing play-off.

Gaugham had four birdies and two bogeys in his two-under 70 card.

The runner-up was Stuart Smith (Precision Golf ME) who had five birdies to tie Gaugham on 70.

A play-off followed which stretched to seven holes, with Gaugham securing a birdie on the 25th hole to take the victory.

Samir Wallani (EGF) went to the turn in 33, but struggled home in a two bogey 38 to finish on 71 and in sole third place.

The 18-hole event was held at the 7,302 yards par 72 course, which was played over two loops of the Peter Harradine nine-hole layout.

Thanks were given to Sam McLaren and his Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club team for hosting this event on the 2024 Emirates PGA Tour.

Results

(7,302 Yards, Par 72).

L. Gaugham (Dubai Hills GC) 70.

S. Smith (Precision Golf ME) 70.

S. Wallani (EGF) 71.

D. Gray (Emirates PGA) 73.

S. McLaren (Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club) 74.

D. Laing (Montgomerie Golf Club) 74.