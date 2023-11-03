Future looks bright for girls football in UAE, says Man City captain Houghton

Jackson Sousa’s new link-up in Emirates puts nine proteges on world stage in the capital
Manchester City Women’s Captain Steph Houghton believes the women’s game in the UAE will continue to grow from strength to strength, with the defender making the trip to Abu Dhabi in recent weeks to see the impressive standard of the girls’ game at local grassroots level.
Houghton, who recently signed a one-year extension with City, returned to Abu Dhabi for the first time since 2015, with the club’s all-time women’s appearance leader seeing the big difference in the global level of the women's game being reflected in the UAE.
“It’s my first time back in Abu Dhabi since our first training sessions, and the programme has really grown so much on the girls’ side – there were only a few girls back then and now we have full squads taking part and training regularly. To see so many girls training here in Abu Dhabi is amazing to see, and there’s such a love for football here which is brilliant,” said Houghton.
“The difference in standard is massive. The level of play has really improved, and that’s down to the coaching that the players are receiving, including from City Football Schools in the region.”
As a standout for Manchester City Women’s success in her decade with the club, Houghton sees the desire from young players is stronger than ever, with more opportunities coming to the girls’ game in recent years.
ALSO READ
She said: “There's been a lot of girls who've really impressed me. They've got a great opportunity to continue to grow with some of the best coaches in the region so that's what I'm delighted to see.”
Jackson Sousa’s new link-up in Emirates puts nine proteges on world stage in the capital
Roeterdink battles hard but had to settle for second spot in the fun event sponsored by The Lounge Spa
DDF CEO Colm McLoughlin lauds Ahmedov, Sagun and Tesoro for their efforts in joining Gulf for Good Charity Challenge – Cycle Namibia
The Rolex Series Abu Dhabi Championship will embark on a new era with a new date and elevated position on the tour’s international schedule
The eight-division boxing champion also hopes for special permission from the IOC to fight at next year's Paris Olympic Games
The winning team with 55 points were Remegia Din, James Crichton, Mark Taylor and Damien Lennon.
Sami Valimaki wins playoff battle with Jorge Campillo to move up 23 spots to 7th place on the Race to Dubai Rankings
IGS Senior Committee Member Dev Kurup says the tournament was 'tremendous'