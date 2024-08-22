From player to coach: Meet 62-year-old expat who dons many hats in Abu Dhabi’s chess scene

KT Photo: Ashwani Kumar

Zuhair Hasan Ahmad, a 62-year-old expat from Syria, excels in multiple roles at the Abu Dhabi Chess Club and Mind Games, serving as a player, coach, arbiter, and organiser.

The chess master is a ubiquitous presence at the ongoing Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival, organised by the club. From inquiring about player results and offering tips to managing logistics and accompanying chief guests, his influence has been felt everywhere.

“Chess is my life, and the Abu Dhabi club is my home. When you do something you love, you will never get tired. It will never feel like a job or something you do to get a salary,” he told Khaleej Times.

“Each passing day, you want to do more to help the game grow here. Even after spending 18 hours at this festival, I don’t feel tired. I like doing this.”

Zuhair’s passion for chess began in his teen years while in Syria.

“I became interested in chess through my cousin. I trained at Al Wahda Club in Syria and started playing about 13-14 years of age. Later, I became a coach.”

Upon moving to the UAE in 1988, he continued his chess journey by joining the Abu Dhabi Chess Club as a coach. “Back then, there were only a few players. But we found ways to grow their number,” he said while talking about how the school programmes and international chess tournaments generated interest among the youth for the game.

“We now have hundreds of youngsters playing at the club. The number continues to grow.”

Zuhair has been multi-tasking different responsibilities as his journey with chess continues.

“Chess has been the focus of my entire life. I am a player, a coach, an international arbiter and help organise tournaments. Not many people will be managing such different roles,” said Zuhair, the technical director at the Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival.