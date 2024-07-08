From Messi to Ronaldo, global popularity of padel hits new high

Lionel Messi (left) loves playing padel. — X

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 11:38 PM

Padel is experiencing a surge in global popularity, with the sport now reportedly being considered the world’s fastest-growing game, with more than 25 million players across 110 countries.

Recently, Argentina football legend Lionel Messi was seen partnering Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez for a game of padel just before the ongoing Copa America football tournament. The video footage of their match, which shows the unfiltered joy of both players, went viral.

The football stars’ exploits on the enclosed padel court – where players compete in a mix of tennis and squash surrounded by walls of glass and metallic mesh - follows Formula 1 drivers Max Verstappen and Lando Norris teaming up on the padel court last month following the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Other prominent personalities, including tennis icons Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray, football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane, and basketball star Jimmy Butler have all embraced the sport.

Padel’s appeal has also extended beyond the realm of sports, with celebrities such as pop star Shakira, Hollywood actor Jason Statham, and even French President Emmanuel Macron expressing fondness for the racquet sport.

The question then is: why is padel getting so hyped?

Here are the top reasons why padel is growing:

Easy, Simple, and Fun: Beginners can quickly pick up the game and enjoy rallies with more experienced players. The game’s rules are easy to understand, making it accessible to all ages and abilities.

Incredibly Social: The nature of padel focuses on doubles play, enabling players to meet new people and make friends through clubs and matches. This helps foster communication and social interaction as players take part in practice matches and, when they’re ready, compete in ability-centric tournaments.

Good for Your Body: Padel helps strengthen knees and shoulders and is gentler on the arms than other racquet sports. As an accessible sport for all ages, padel fosters healthy communities – a key goal of governments globally (particularly here in the GCC).