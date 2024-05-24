French Open: Zverev expects Nadal to be at his 'absolute best' in a match nobody would have wanted

Alexander Zverev won his first Masters 1000 since 2021 last week at the Rome Open. - AFP

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 8:36 PM

Alexander Zverev says he is braced to face "peak Rafael Nadal" at the French Open on Monday when he could end the storied Roland Garros career of the 14-time champion.

Zverev, the world number four from Germany, has been handed the first round draw that nobody would have wanted as 22-time Grand Slam title winner Nadal prepares to play the tournament for the final time.

"In my mind, I'm going to play peak Rafa Nadal. That's what I expect him to be. I expect him to be at his absolute best," Zverev told reporters on Friday.

"I expect him to play the best tennis he's played in a long time on this court."

Spain's Rafael Nadal takes part in a practice session ahead of the French Open. - AFP

Nadal holds a 7-3 winning record over the in-form German, winning five of their six meetings on clay.

One of those came in Paris two years ago when Zverev was forced to retire from their semi-final after suffering an horrific ankle injury which kept him sidelined until January last year.

Zverev is still refinding his form after that injury and won his first Masters 1000 since 2021 last week at the Rome Open.

"He's going to finish his career probably before mine," said the 27-year-old Zverev of his Spanish rival who turns 38 on June 3.