Francis Rodriguez of Jumeirah Golf Estates graduates tops class in UAE’s first AGIF Certificate in Greenkeeping

Graduates from the first UAE cohort of the AGIF’s Certificate in Greenkeeping course. - Supplied photo

The first UAE cohort of the Asian Golf Industry Federation (AGIF) Certificate in Greenkeeping (CIG) course has officially graduated, marking a significant milestone in the region's golf industry.

Top of the class in the UAE was Francis Rodriguez from Jumeirah Golf Estates, followed by Glenn Canonaso of Montgomerie Golf Club in Dubai, who secured second place. Miguel Murillo from Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club and Jay Castillejos from Al Badia Golf Club tied for third.

The graduation followed a comprehensive series of courses, starting with an Introductory Course at Montgomerie Golf Club late last year, a Progression Course at Emirates Golf Club in April, and concluding with the Confirmation Course held at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club last week.

Richard Walne, Chairman of the AGIF’s CIG committee, expressed his congratulations to all graduates, saying, “Congratulations to all those who have come through our first CIG programme in the UAE with flying colours.

“It’s been encouraging to witness first-hand the thirst for knowledge among superintendents and greenkeepers in this part of the world.

“Special appreciation to Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club and their Course Superintendent, Harry Wells, for hosting us and supporting us in every way possible,” Walne added.

A total of 14 students participated in the Confirmation Course, which included 12 from various golf clubs in the UAE, one from a local sports club, and one from a golf club in Oman. To graduate, students successfully completed five practical assessments covering areas such as turf identification, disorder and weed identification, soil texture, and performance testing.

They also had to complete written assessments in turf botany, surface management, root zone management and pest and disease management.

As part of the Confirmation Course, all students also had to make a presentation on two topics of their choice, which were marked by a panel of five assessors – Jordan Fairweather (Cluster Director of Agronomy Emaar Properties – Dubai), Matthew Perry (Golf Course Superintendent, Emirates Golf Club), Harry Wells (Golf Course Superintendent, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club) and CIG graduates BradCheng (Superintendent, Al Dhannah Golf Club) and Patrick Samonte (Assistant Course Superintendent. Al Mouj Golf Oman).

Oral presentations were built into the course structure as one of the key areas of feedback when the CIG programme was launched was that students should be able to speak confidently in front of others and share their knowledge.

All 14 students were presented with a Certificate of Achievement as the total number of CIG graduates rose to 94.

The top four students all had the distinction of scoring more than 90% across the board for their practical, written assessment and oral presentations.