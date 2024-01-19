Published: Fri 19 Jan 2024, 9:23 PM

New Zealand’s Ryan Fox hailed Khaleej Times’ support of golf after making the cut at the 35th HERO Dubai Desert Classic on Friday.

Fox played a flawless round of golf shooting five birdies against no bogeys to be tied joint 37th, with two rounds to play in the Rolex Series event on the DP World Tour at the Emirates Golf Club.

The 37-year-old New Zealander, who is the grandson of former Test cricket captain Merv Wallace, was a guest at the corporate chalet of Khaleej Times, the media partner of the HERO Dubai Desert Classic.

“We cannot have tournaments without sponsors and people, like Khaleej Times, who are interested in promoting the game and are much appreciated by the players,” Fox said. “It’s nice to give back something for the support we get from the media.

“I’m definitely enjoying the view from over here, watching the other players struggle a bit on the course.”

Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays a bunker shot at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. -- AFP

Fox, who has won four times on the European Tour, was happy to make the cut and stay in contention over the next two days.

“I putted pretty average on Thursday for a 75 but I fared a whole lot better today,” he said “I’ve got a bit of work to do with my game but at least I’m here for the weekend.

“Hopefully I can get some low rounds tomorrow and the day after and not be too far back from Cameron Young (Leader on -13) and perhaps even challenge for a Top 10 finish.”

Fox also said he was hoping for some improvement off the tee.

“I’d like to drive a bit better,” he said. “I was a bit scrappy off the tee but I managed to get a couple of tee shots at times as well.”

Commenting on the Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis course, which has undergone significant maintenance, particular with the greens, which were re-seeded a couple of years ago.

“I really like the gold course but you have got to hit with a lot of certainty,” he said. “That’s what the conditions are all about this week. It can be a bit challenging and the greens appear to be firming up rather nicely.

“I struggled a bit there because it’s really different grass to what I’m used to and have practised on,” Fox added. “I hit a couple of putts that I had to scratch my head over, but I definitely cut a few in which is a good sign for the weekend.”

