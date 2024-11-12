Formula One announces season launch event in London; tickets on sale from November 15

Photo: AFP

Formula One will sell tickets to an unprecedented 2025 season launch event featuring all the teams and drivers at London's O2 Arena on February 18 as the world championship celebrates its 75th anniversary year.

Formula One said in a statement on Tuesday that tickets would go on sale on November 15 priced between $74 to $144.

The two-hour extravaganza, with additional entertainment, will also be broadcast live.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"For the first time we will bring together our fans, all 20 superstars of our sport and some very special guests to officially kick off our new season and mark our 75th year of racing," said F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

The 10 teams usually hold individual launches -- some virtual -- for their new car liveries, with sponsors and media invited to their factories or other venues as well as increasingly some fans.

Ferrari, the only team to have been in the championship since the beginning, typically reveal their new car in Italy but 2025 will be their first season with Britain's seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton.