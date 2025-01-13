Former world heavyweight champion Fury retires from boxing

Tyson Fury during a press conference. — Reuters file

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said Monday he had retired from boxing.

"I'm going to make this short and sweet," the British fighter said in a social media post. "I'd like to announce my retirement from boxing.

"It's been a blast, I've loved every single minute of it."

The "Gypsy King", 36, last fought in December when he lost his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh.