Former UAE champion Ismail Sharif moved to tears as Rory McIlroy honours Seve Ballesteros’ legacy

Ismail Sharif with Rory McIlroy - a bond built on mutual respect and a shared love for the game. - Supplied photo

Ismail Sharif is no stranger to golf in the UAE. As a seven-time UAE National Champion and a former professional golfer, Ismail has dedicated his life to the development and promotion of the sport, both as a player and Dubai Golf’s Business Development Director.

His journey is marked by a deep love for the game, a commitment to his country, and a genuine passion for nurturing the future of golf in the UAE through many programs he initiated.

But one of the most moving moments for Ismail came recently during the final day of the 2024 DP World Tour Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates. Rory McIlroy's victory brought to light a powerful connection between two generations of golfers.

McIlroy, who had just matched the record of the great Seve Ballesteros, was visibly moved when he was reminded of his achievement. For Ismail, the moment struck a deeply personal chord.

Ismail Sharif is a seven-time UAE national champion. - Photo Instagram

"I was waiting for Rory after he won the tournament to congratulate him," Ismail recalled. "The moment the media asked him about equaling Seve’s record I saw Rory’s emotion, I could see tears in his eyes. I listened to every word he said, and when he talked about Seve, he was very emotional."

The mention of Seve, who was not only a golfing hero to Ismail but also a close friend, instantly brought tears to his eyes.

"It touched me because Seve was my hero as well. He was my friend, and I have a lot of beautiful memories of him and his family. I felt what Rory was going through when reminded of Seve because it touched me, and tears were in my eyes too. It was touching, but very special. This is what I felt in my heart at that time."

Rory’s win was a success for the tournament," Ismail Sharif. - Photo Instagram

For Ismail, the connection between Seve and Rory was more than just a passing comment - it highlighted a deep emotional bond to the game. And to see Rory, someone he considers a dear friend, carry the torch forward was a poignant moment.

McIlroy’s victory, particularly in the context of matching Seve’s six Race to Dubai titles, was something Ismail cherished deeply.

"More than any player, Rory’s win was a success for the tournament," Ismail said. "He’s a big name for the DP World Tour, and his attachment to Dubai makes it special.

Ismail has witnessed countless moments of brilliance on the course, but few stand out like his observations of Rory. Reflecting on their time together during the Abu Dhabi Pro-Am, Ismail spoke about McIlroy’s commitment to his game and his natural confidence, which shines through whenever the Northern Irishman plays at his best.

Passionate dedication

For Ismail, it’s not just Rory’s skill that stands out, but the joy he exudes when playing which Ismail believes is the reason behind his many successes.

“He’s very dedicated to his game, and when he plays well, you can see easily that he’s enjoying it. This is what I always see about him,” he said. “I was walking with him in Abu Dhabi during the Pro-Am, and I saw that he has a lot of confidence and is always looking to win."

As one of the leading figures in UAE golf for over two decades Ismail has been a champion of the game’s growth in the region. His mentorship, both on and off the course, has in many ways helped position the UAE as a golfing hub, with the success of events like the DP World Tour Championship playing a significant role in that evolution.

But for Ismail, success is about more than just the events - it's all about the people.

"Success will not come if you do not earn the trust of the people," Ismail said. "People living in the UAE and the visitors—they blindly trust the UAE and understand that the UAE is here to support them. That encourages us to do everything we can to ensure that any event in the UAE, is a success."

Inspiring legacy

As a player who began golf later in life, then went on to win seven national titles and turn professional, Ismail never pursued a career on tour for personal glory. Instead, he turned professional to send a message to young Emirati golfers coming up behind him. He wanted to show them that success in golf was achievable, no matter where they started.

"I didn’t turn professional because I wanted to play on the tour. I wanted to show our Emirati youth players that if I, who started playing golf at 30, can do it, so can you—and you can do

much better than me," he explained. "I’m happy because I know inside me that I’ve done everything I could to support the sport in my country.

“Golf is growing in the UAE, and it’s not just because of world-class courses, but also because of an open and inclusive approach. We didn’t create private golf courses," Ismail said. "We opened the door to everybody."