Former Olympian Alexandra Paul killed in car crash at 31, Skate Canada says

The 15-time major champion, who has not played since having ankle surgery in April, shot a three-over-par 75
Former Canadian Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul died in a collision involving seven vehicles in Ontario earlier this week, according to Skate Canada. She was 31.
Paul was in a vehicle with her baby on Tuesday when police say a transport truck entered a construction zone on Country Road 124 in Melancthon Township and crashed into the lineup of stopped cars.
The baby was taken to a children’s hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Paul and her partner and husband, Mitchell Islam, won multiple international medals, claimed three Canadian championship medals and competed at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
She retired from competitive skating in 2016.
After almost a year out with injury the former world number one to return to competitive tennis in January
Discussions were held to organize camps as part of various Russian team’s preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics
The non-Bank Division was won by the Orient Travel Team
The Ohio native played in the 2023 HERO Dubai Desert Classic, where he won the low amateur trophy
Slovakia’s Viktoria Hruncakova named top seed as last year’s finalists Elsa Jacquemot and Magdalena Frech are late withdrawls
The strategic collaboration will see the Dubai-based global leading master developer reaffirm its ongoing efforts to support premium sporting events in the Emirate
Brighton beat AEK Athens for third win as Soucek strike helps West Ham maintain first place in Group A