World Cup match moved from Iran to UAE due to security concerns

A photo taken during a match between Iran and the UAE in September 2024, held in Al Ain. — Photo: Reuters

The football World Cup qualifier between Iran and Qatar has been moved to a neutral venue in the UAE due to security concerns, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Thursday.

Iran were set to host Asian champions Qatar on Tuesday but the AFC said the decision to change the venue was taken after consultation with Fifa and other relevant stakeholders.

The exact venue for the game has yet to be decided.

Iran launched around 180 ballistic missiles at Israel this month. Soon after, Israel has promised Iran will pay for the attack while Tehran has said any retaliation would be met with vast destruction.