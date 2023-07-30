Watch: Manchester City players surprise Japanese fans with visit, gifts

The 31-year-old former Liverpool star is due to become the latest high profile player to head to the Middle East
Manchester City players Ederson Santana de Moraes, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer made a surprise visit to their fans in Japan recently.
Experience Abu Dhabi helped arrange the meeting for the members of the official Manchester City supporters club.
The team was in Japan for a pre-season summer tour. City completed the Japan leg of its tour with a 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich in Tokyo. Earlier, the team beat Yokohama F. Marinos, scoring five goals against three.
In a video shared by Visit Abu Dhabi on social media, Ederson, Foden and Palmer are seen surprising their fans by serving food to them. They also gifted the fans, including kids, with autographed football, jerseys and more. The players also posed for photos with their fans.
After completing the Japanese tour, the team is in South Korea for friendly matches.
