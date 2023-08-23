Watch: Furious Ronaldo slams referee, pushes man taking selfie over denied penalties during match against Dubai club

AFP

Published: Wed 23 Aug 2023, 1:34 PM

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure during the first half of his side's AFC Champions League play-off clash against Dubai Club Shabab Al Ahli. The Portuguese striker's repeated pleas for penalties went unanswered as the match officials gestured towards him to get up and continue with the game.

Even though Al Nassr came back from behind to defeat the UAE-based side, their captain struggled to find his rhythm for most of the match.

Their Tuesday night clash had a good beginning after Anderson Talisca headed one home in the eleventh minute. However, just two minutes before that goal, Ronaldo had a penalty shout turned down by the referee after the star striker appeared to have been brought down by two of Shabab Al Ahli defenders.

Next, in the stoppage time of the first half, Ronaldo cut into the six-yard box from the left flank, outmanoeuvring two defenders, before the third one went for a heavy tackle, bringing him to the floor. The former Manchester United star quickly looked at the referee expecting a penalty decision in his favour only to be disappointed again.

There was another instance where Ronaldo's attempted over-the-head kick brushed the hands of a Shabab Al Ahli defender, but the decision once again went against the Al Nassr captain, leaving him fuming mad.

When the first-half whistle was blown, Ronaldo expressed his disappointment with the referee's decisions and was reportedly heard shouting, "Wake up". The game was evenly poised at 1-1 as the first half came to an end.

Leaving all the frustration behind, the Saudi Pro League side scored thrice in the last nine minutes to register a 4-2 victory against Shabab Al Ahli, who, at one point, looked formidable in defence.

Al Nassr will now look forward to taking the momentum to the next game in the Saudi Pro League where they have yet to register a win. The Knights Of Najd have had a terrible start to their Saudi Pro League campaign, losing the first two games of the season. Al Nassr will face Al-Fateh on Friday, August 25.

