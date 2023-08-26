Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo hugs blind Al Nassr fan, says she 'gives him luck'

Strong field from around the world to participate in the WAGR event at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi
Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo reignited Al Nassr's campaign in the Saudi Pro League with a sublime hat-trick as the Riyadh side swamped Al Fateh 5-0 on Friday night.
It was a much-needed victory for the club after they had lost their opening two league matches of the season.
And Ronaldo believed that a visually impaired Al Nassr fan was the luck charm who helped him come up with that amazing show on the pitch. After the match, Ronaldo met the little girl and interacted with her before signing a ball and posing for pictures.
The girl, dressed in the Al Nassr jersey and scarf, said to him: "I'm your biggest fan." To which, Ronaldo responded by saying: "Thank you, thank you."
She then said: "Actually, I just came for you. I loved you playing and I can't believe that you scored those three goals."
Ronaldo replied: "You gave me luck."
He then signed the ball and posed for photos with the fan.
ALSO READ:
Strong field from around the world to participate in the WAGR event at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi
De Kock, the third highest scorer in the recent World Cup with 594 urns, remained unbeaten on 50 off 26 balls
Aasiya Saleem shoots a five-under par 67 to lead the individual girl’s catgegory at Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia.
The highlight of her performance was a clutch of 16 birdies including four over five holes in Round 2
As F1H2O season reaches climax in Sharjah, new Class 3 series gets under way in Khor Fakkan
UAE leads both the Ladies’ Team and Under-15 Girl’s Team divisions at Riyadh Golf Club tournament
Baseball United's inaugural All-Star showpiece allowed families to bond and experience America's favourite sport together
Why is it so difficult for people to stay until the end of a tournament to end the closing ceremony