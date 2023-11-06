Watch: Al Hilal receive rousing welcome in India ahead of AFC Champions League fixture

Photo: Alhilal_EN/X

Published: Mon 6 Nov 2023, 2:36 PM

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal reached Mumbai, the capital city of the Indian state of Maharashtra, on Sunday to feature in their AFC Champions League Group D fixture.

The Saudi Pro League giants will face Mumbai City FC in their next group-stage fixture of the competition.

Upon their arrival in Mumbai, Al Hilal were wholeheartedly greeted with a traditional Indian reception. The official page of Al Hilal has shared some pictures and a video that perfectly encapsulated the rousing reception they received in Mumbai. “Taking the spotlight in the Indian way,” the caption read.

Al Hilal will head into the game having remained unbeaten at the AFC Champions League so far. With two wins from three games, they sit atop the Group D points table of the AFC Champions League.

Al Hilal and Mumbai City have already faced each other in the first leg of the competition. The Indian outfit had to concede a 6-0 defeat in that contest which was held at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh last month.

Al Hilal star Aleksandar Mitrovic, who scored a hat-trick against Mumbai City during that game, will be a pivotal figure in the midfield tonight for the Saudi side. In the absence of Brazilian superstar Neymar, Al Hilal's attacking unit will rely a lot on the Serbian international.

Neymar had to undergo surgery last week after enduring a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his left knee during international duty.

As per news agency Reuters, Neymar was treated in a hospital in Belo Horizonte by the Brazilian national team's medical staff. The 31-year-old’s recovery will reportedly last until mid-2024.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City have not had an impressive outing so far in the AFC Champions League. The Islanders have not yet been able to collect a point in the competition. They currently remain at the bottom of the Group D standings.

