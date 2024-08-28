Uruguay's Nunez gets five-game international ban for Copa brawl

Colombia's defender Santiago Arias (left) fights for the ball with Uruguay's forward Darwin Nunez during the Copa America semifinal in Charlotte, North Caroline, on July 10, 2024. — AFP

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 10:32 PM

Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez has been banned for five international matches while several other players were also suspended for their involvement in clashes with fans following Uruguay's Copa America loss to Colombia in July, South American soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.

Rodrigo Bentancur was banned for four games, while Ronald Araujo, Jose Maria Gimenez, and Mathias Olivera each received three-game suspensions.

After Colombia sealed a 1-0 victory in the Copa semifinal, Uruguay players climbed into the stands and exchanged blows with opposition fans.

Uruguay captain Gimenez said the players were trying to defend their families.

The Uruguay FA was also fined $20,000, and 11 players in total were sanctioned for their involvement in the brawl. Nunez was fined $20,000, Bentancur $16,000, and Araujo, Olivera, and Gimenez $12,000 each.