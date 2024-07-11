Uruguay players involved in ugly clash with Colombia fans after Copa America defeat

Philipsen benefited from a perfect lead-out by Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate and world champion Mathieu van der Poel
Uruguay players clashed with Colombia fans following their Copa America semifinal defeat on Wednesday before security personnel stepped in to restore order.
After Colombia sealed a 1-0 victory in Charlotte, North Carolina, videos on social media showed what appeared to be Uruguay players climbing into the stands and exchanging blows with opposition fans.
South American football's governing body CONMEBOL said it is investigating the incident and that it strongly condemns any acts of violence that affect football.
"Our work is based on the conviction that soccer connects and unites us through its positive values," CONMEBOL said.
"There is no place for intolerance and violence on and off the field."
Uruguay's Darwin Nunez and Ronald Araujo were among the players at the forefront of the melee. Captain Jose Maria Gimenez said the players were trying to defend their families.
"Let me say something before they cut you off because they won't let us speak into the microphone, they don't want me to say anything about what's going on but this is a disaster," Gimenez said on the official broadcast.
"Please be careful, our families are in the stands, there are little newborn babies. It was a disaster; there was no police and we had to defend our families.
"This is the fault of two or three people who had a few too many drinks and don't know how to drink."
Players and staff from both Colombia and Uruguay were also involved in a confrontation on the field after the final whistle.
"I thought that the incident ended with some argument on the midfield and when I saw that happening I went to the locker room," Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa said in a press conference.
"I thought that they were thanking the fans for their support. But then I learned that there were some problems over there unfortunately."
Jefferson Lerma's first-half header gave Colombia a place in Sunday's final against world champions Argentina while Uruguay will play Canada in the third-place playoff.
ALSO READ:
Philipsen benefited from a perfect lead-out by Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate and world champion Mathieu van der Poel
The 24-year-old golfer described his performance as a huge confidence booster just one month after turning professional
The Jordanian Lion is all set to 'roar' into the upcoming PFL Mena League, taking place on July 12 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Team UAM secured the top position with 10 gold medals and one silver medal
The first edition of the Global Chess League was held in Dubai
Fifa World Cup winners, NBA icons, tennis legends, and Hollywood stars, it seems everyone is playing padel these days
Chalk and cheese rivals Vingegaard and Pogacar are locked in an enthralling struggle for the 2024 Tour title after the first week
Overall, Pogacar leads Evenepoel by 33 seconds with Vingegaard in third place