UAE referee Amal Jamal to officiate at Fifa U-17 Women's World Cup

The 24-year-old rookie pro carded an opening round 70 to be tied 16th on the Professional Golf Tour of India event
The UAE Football Association on Saturday announced that Emirati international assistant referee Amal Jamal has been selected by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (Fiffa) to officiate at the U-17 Women's World Cup.
The competition will be held in the Dominican Republic from October 16 to November 3.
Australia finished fourth on the Paris medals table with 18 golds, including four in one day last week
Yulo's Olympic feat reignited hope for the 115 million Filipinos, many of whose lives are blighted by poverty, natural disasters and corruption
Al Qemzi returns to action in Klaipėda in a buoyant mood after his win in Norway two weeks ago
It's going to be an extraordinary event that blends competitive cycling with Dubai's stunning urban landscape
It will be a great honour to represent the UAE in the Olympics, the 15-year-old shuttler said
The New Zealander became the first player to sweep a full set of medals following a silver and bronze at previous Games
His score did not impact the final placings as England’s Aaron Rai had already been declared a winner of the Wyndham Championship