E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE referee Amal Jamal to officiate at Fifa U-17 Women's World Cup

The competition will be held in the Dominican Republic from October 16 to November 3

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: WAM
Photo: WAM

Published: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 10:12 PM

The UAE Football Association on Saturday announced that Emirati international assistant referee Amal Jamal has been selected by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (Fiffa) to officiate at the U-17 Women's World Cup.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The competition will be held in the Dominican Republic from October 16 to November 3.

ALSO READ:



More news from Sports