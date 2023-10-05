UAE congratulates Morocco for winning bid to host 2030 Fifa World Cup

The popular championship this year has been backed by Castrol EDGE as the title sponsors
The UAE has congratulated the Kingdom of Morocco on winning the bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup in partnership with Spain and Portugal.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed its confidence that Morocco has the expertise to host a prestigious edition of the tournament, given its organisational capabilities, human resources, and numerous achievements in the field of sports.
The Ministry also expressed confidence that the Kingdom, along with Spain and Portugal, will deliver a spectacular event to the world and congratulated the King of Morocco, the Moroccan government, and its people on their well-deserved success in securing the hosting of this significant football tournament.
ALSO READ:
The popular championship this year has been backed by Castrol EDGE as the title sponsors
Getting there in the morning and standing amid thousands of people, it was an out-of-the-world feeling, said Indian expat Utpal Baruah
Ketema clocked an unofficial women's world record debut, finishing in a fantastic 2:16:07
Jona, who was born in Bato, Leyte, Philippines, says she could never thank her mother enough for making her a mentally strong person
The 25 year-old Ethiopian became the eighth fastest women in marathon history
Milana Rozhko clinched the gross category while the overall girl’s category was won by Fatma Kalbat
Bahrain Raid Xtreme driver aims to get the best from Prodrive Hunter with a long battle still ahead in Saudi
Fans use phone torches and lighters to illuminate the final green as the South African finishes in style with a birdie