Troubled Arsenal must show their teeth, says Arteta

Chelsea's Pedro Neto scores against Arsenal on Sunday. — Reuters

Mikel Arteta urged Arsenal to "show their teeth" after his side's "nightmare" run culminated in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea that dealt a fresh blow to their Premier League title hopes on Sunday.

Arteta's team blew the lead given to them by Gabriel Martinelli's second-half strike as Pedro Neto's superb long-range equaliser extended Arsenal's winless run to four league games.

With only three wins in their last nine league matches, the fourth-placed Gunners are languishing nine points behind leaders Liverpool.

Arsenal's unexpected malaise comes after two successive runners-up finishes in the title race.

Arteta still believes they can get back in the title race, as long as they show the nastier side of their personality.

Asked what Arsenal need to do to close the gap on Liverpool, the Gunners boss said: "Win, win and win. That is what we have to do. There is nothing we can change about our position right now.

"When it gets nasty, show your teeth and show how much you want it. When you are in Disneyland, everything is beautiful and everyone is nice to you. When it gets dark and difficult, that is the time to show your courage."

Arteta has been hampered by injuries to Martin Odegaard, Jurrien Timber and Bukayo Saka among others, with a rash of red cards also unsettling his side early in the season.

Odegaard has finally returned from the ankle problem that kept him out of Arteta's starting line-up since August 31.

The influential captain started against Chelsea and provided a sublime pass for Martinelli's goal in an encouraging sign for Arteta, who is keeping his fingers crossed everyone returns healthy from the international break.

"I am just going to pray that after the international break I have all my players available," he said.

"It has been an absolute nightmare for eight weeks. Issue after issue with players not being able to play and train in certain moments.

"Physically and mentally, to be connected with the team in that way was incredible for Martin today."

After successive defeats against Inter Milan and Newcastle, Arteta could take only slender comfort from Arsenal's battling display, especially when they conceded a goal that left him fuming.

"We were the better team in many phases and, after going ahead, I'm very disappointed with the way we conceded the goal. It was so poor. It is not our standards and we don't accept it," he said.

"It is a second phase set-piece and we were disorganised. We don't reorganise quick enough."

Chelsea are in the Premier League's top three for the first time since the final day of the 2021-22 season, when they finished third behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

Enzo Maresca's third-placed side have surpassed expectations in his first season in charge

Maresca arrived from Leicester in the close season to find a club in turmoil on and off the pitch.