Tottenham must bolster attack in transfer window, says Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur will use the mid-season transfer window to strengthen their attacking options, manager Ange Postecoglou said on Wednesday ahead of his side's Premier League clash away to Bournemouth.

Former Bournemouth forward Dominic Solanke should be fit to face his old club on Thursday after missing the draw with Fulham on Sunday with illness, but Tottenham are not awash with forwards despite being the Premier League's highest scorers.

Brazil striker Richarlison is out until the new year after suffering a hamstring injury while winger Wilson Odobert is also out long term with a hamstring injury that required surgery.

Youngster Mikey Moore is also unavailable as is first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario while centre back Cristian Romero will miss Thursday's game, according to Postecoglou.

"Dom (Solanke) is due to train today. He's still not 100% but he's much better," Postecoglou, whose side are seventh in the standings, told reporters. "He's (Romero) due to have his last couple of sessions with the rehab guys today or tomorrow.

"We're hoping that he's back in training by Friday and at the latest early next week."

Tottenham's resources are likely to be stretched during an extremely busy month with crucial games in the Premier League and Europa League and a League Cup quarterfinal against Manchester United.

"With Richarlison it has been frustrating because I see the potential in him and to be fair when he's been fit he's always made an impact. That's what you kind of hold on to, but there's no doubt we need some bolstering in that front third over the next couple of transfer windows," Postecoglou said.

"Dom coming in has been great, but again we can't overload him either, because ultimately, even if he stays fit and nothing happens, performance will invariably drop if his energy levels drop. So it's something we're aware of and need to plan for."

After Bournemouth, Tottenham host Chelsea on Sunday and then travel to Rangers next Thursday for a Europa League tie before an away clash at Southampton.

"It's a Thursday, Sunday cycle for us pretty consistently," the Australian said. "They've all recovered well, no issues from (Fulham) and we're ready to go for a big game tomorrow."