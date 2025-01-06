The Football Insider with Mikael Silvestre: United cannot get carried away after Anfield heroics

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot (right) vies for the ball with Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk. Liverpool coach Arne Slot praised Dalot for his performance against his team on Sunday. — AFP

Manchester United getting a draw at Anfield in any season is a positive result and bearing in mind just how poor they have been these last few months it is almost a miracle they managed just that on Sunday.

But the team and supporters cannot get carried away as this is a unique fixture for both clubs and we have sadly seen United play well in big games and then lose or draw a series of subsequent fixtures.

The feeling you get when playing for United at Anfield is simple: Hatred. They hate everything United are about and you also get that feeling when you play away at Leeds.

Sir Alex Ferguson used to turn up the intensity big time in the days before a game at Anfield and I think Ruben Amorim did the same for this one – the players looked up for it from the start. They had the right mentality and were brave, which is half the battle when travelling to Merseyside.

A lot of fans are saying United should have won but for me the draw was fair and it was a game that was outstanding from the first minute until the last.

Liverpool have more quality without question but United matched that with intensity and there were some outstanding performances such as a true captain’s display from Bruno Fernandes. He led by example and combined that with exceptional vision – showing that when he is on form there are few players better in the league.

So where does this leave United for the rest of season?

As I say, they cannot get carried away but they must use this as a foundation to take positive next steps in the league. They beat City not long ago and then went on their worst run in recent memory so that needs to be in the back of their minds.

I get asked who in the team can still be around next season and the season after and as things stand there are not many.

But the bright lights within the starting XI in the coming years can be Bruno, Diogo Dalot, Manuel Ugarte, Amad Diallo and possibly one or two others.

Dalot in particular is doing an outstanding job in a position he is not 100% comfortable in and the Liverpool manger, Arne Slot, was right to praise him after the game on Sunday.