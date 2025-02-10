The Football Insider with Mikael Silvestre: Giant killing and last minute heroics in FA Cup

Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo (centre) scores the opening goal from the penalty spot during the FA Cup fourth round match against Everton on February 8, 2025. — AFP

It was another fantastic weekend of FA Cup action in England this weekend with all the elements that make this competition so special.

As I have said before it has a special place in my heart as growing up we didn’t have league games on TV and just the cup games were shown live.

Luckily when I was at Manchester United I was never on the end of a defeat against a team from the lower leagues – when it happened against Exeter I wasn’t playing.

But the psychology of taking on a team who is deemed inferior isn’t easy at all. Your brain is telling you a win should be a walk in the park and that transmits to your body and you just don’t have that adrenaline. It is vital to understand that for these players taking you on it is the game of their lives and that you need to prepare just as well as you would for a big league game.

This weekend the FA Cup had it all and would have been a joy for any football fan – with giant killing, last minute winners and goals galore.

A lot of the traditional big teams are out now which really opens it up and normally you would look at it and say the cup would be heading to the Etihad come the month of May.

City will go close I think and United might make it to Wembley again. But they surely used all their cup luck last year in the semifinal against Coventry and they might come unstuck this season unless they improve a fair bit.

Looking at the rest of the teams left it is Bournemouth who stand out as a new team who might get their name on the famous trophy. They are well drilled, have some players with the quality to win games and are very hungry for success. Liverpool beat them but it was a close and tough encounter and given the right draw they are in with a big chance.

The last point I want to make this week is around the move of Marcus Rashford from United to Aston Villa.

Aston Villa's Marcus Rashford (left) vies for the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's Kevin Danso during the FA Cup match on February 9, 2025. — Reuters

It had to happen as the situation for him at Old Trafford was toxic and it was hurting everyone involved.