Szczesny comes out of retirement to replace injured Ter Stegen at Barcelona

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta, goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, and vice President Rafael Yuste hold Barcelona shirt following Szczesny's signing. — Reuters

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 7:50 PM

Barcelona have signed Wojciech Szczesny as a free agent, the La Liga club said on Wednesday after the Polish goalkeeper reversed his decision to retire and come to the team's aid after they lost Marc-Andre ter Stegen to a long-term injury.

German keeper Ter Stegen underwent surgery after suffering a rupture of the patella tendon in his right knee over the weekend and he is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Inaki Pena, 25, is expected to cover for Ter Stegen but Barca have now reinforced their squad with Szczesny, who had announced his retirement last month after terminating his contract with Serie A side Juventus.

The 34-year-old former Poland international had one more year left on his contract at Juve, where he had replaced Italy great Gianluigi Buffon in goal.