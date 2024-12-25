Struggling Valencia appoint Corberan after sacking Baraja

Carlos Corberan spent three years at Leeds United as their Under-23 coach and a member of Marcelo Bielsa's backroom staff. — Reuters

Valencia have named Carlos Corberan as head coach on a two-and-a-half year deal following the Spaniard's departure from West Bromwich Albion, the struggling LaLiga club said.

Corberan spent three years at Leeds United as their Under-23 coach and a member of Marcelo Bielsa's backroom staff, before becoming Huddersfield Town manager in 2020.

The 41-year-old, who has since coached Olympiakos Piraeus and West Brom, also previously played for Valencia's youth team.

"Carlos Corberan becomes the new Valencia CF coach until 2027," Valencia said in a statement on Tuesday.