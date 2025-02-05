Spurs defender Spence backs himself against Salah ahead of League Cup clash

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah. — Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence said he is confident in his ability to stop Mohamed Salah from scoring as Spurs take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their League Cup semifinal at Liverpool on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Spence has found his stride in Ange Postecoglou's injury-hit squad over the past two months. He helped keep the holders at bay in January's first-leg win and now aims to help his side reach the final.

Tottenham have suffered repeated blows to their backline, with Radu Dragusin likely out for the season due to an ACL injury, while defenders Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, and Micky van de Ven are also sidelined.

"I back myself against anyone. (Salah) is a great player and he is in good form but you have just got to nullify what he's good at really," Spence told reporters on Tuesday.