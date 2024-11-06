Sporting's rout of Man City doesn't guarantee success with Man Utd: Amorim

Sporting Lisbon's Swedish forward #09 Viktor Gyokeres (left) scores his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League, league phase day 4 football match between Sporting Lisbon and Manchester City at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on Tuesday. — AFP

Ruben Amorim insisted Sporting Lisbon's stunning 4-1 rout of Manchester City in the Champions League does not guarantee he will be able to make an immediate impact at Manchester United.

Sporting manager Amorim has accepted United's offer to replace Erik ten Hag and will officially take charge of the troubled Premier League club on November 11.

Regarded as one of Europe's brightest young managerial minds, the 39-year-old delivered a tantalising glimpse of his acumen as Sporting exposed injury-hit City's defensive weaknesses.

Phil Foden put City ahead in the opening moments at the Jose Alvalade stadium, but the visitors wasted a string of chances to increase their lead and Sporting made them pay.

Viktor Gyokeres equalised before half-time and Maximiliano Araujo bagged Sporting's second after the break before Gyokeres's penalty capped their incredible fightback with two penalties.

Amorim, who led Sporting to two Portuguese titles in four years, will take charge of his first United game at Ipswich on November 24.

But he is far too astute to claim one victory proves he can revitalise moribund United after the club's worst start to a season since 1986-87.

"What I can tell you is that this doesn't mean anything in particular, don't take anything from this," Amorim said.

"It's misleading, we were very lucky today. We cannot transport one reality to another. Manchester United cannot play the way we play and we will have to adapt."

Amorim was lauded by Sporting fans throughout his last home game before his jubilant players gave him a memorable send-off by tossing him in the air in celebration after the final whistle.

"The feeling with my players, the moment with the fans was very special. So I take this to Premier League," he said.

"When I arrive there it's a different world, a different pressure. I will try to be the same. It will be fun, very fun and I'm ready."

Despite handing Guardiola his heaviest defeat since 2020, Amorim paid his respects to the manager he must outwit over a whole season, rather than one game, if the balance of power in Manchester is to shift back to Old Trafford.

City have won six titles in eight years under Guardiola, while United haven't been crowned champions since 2013.