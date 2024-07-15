Spain beat England 2-1 to win Euro title

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal. — Reuters

Spain struck late to win Euro 2024 with a 2-1 victory over England on Sunday in Berlin to capture the trophy for a record fourth time.

Real Sociedad striker Mikel Oyarzabal turned home in the 86th minute after Nico Williams sent Spain ahead early in the second half but England substitute Cole Palmer pulled the Three Lions level.

England almost equalised at the death but Dani Olmo headed Marc Guehi's effort off the line to safety.

(More to follow)