Spain beat England 2-1 to win Euro title

He urged the players to play with the nation's blood pressure in mind after fans endured nail-biting finishes in the quarterfinals and the semifinals
Spain struck late to win Euro 2024 with a 2-1 victory over England on Sunday in Berlin to capture the trophy for a record fourth time.
Real Sociedad striker Mikel Oyarzabal turned home in the 86th minute after Nico Williams sent Spain ahead early in the second half but England substitute Cole Palmer pulled the Three Lions level.
England almost equalised at the death but Dani Olmo headed Marc Guehi's effort off the line to safety.
(More to follow)
He urged the players to play with the nation's blood pressure in mind after fans endured nail-biting finishes in the quarterfinals and the semifinals
BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla in May said that the Indian team would be sent to Pakistan for the tournament only if the central government permits it
UAE Team Emirates rider Pogacar extended his overall lead to one minute six seconds over Remco Evenepoel
Krejcikova will face Rybakina in semis
The sisters, who fled their hometown, are one of Ukraine's best hopes of a gold medal at the Paris Olympics
Drake posted an image on Instagram that showed his bet would have given him a $2.88 million payout if Canada won
The 16-year-old winger, easily the player of the tournament in Euro 2024, has already earned comparisons to Lionel Messi
The Renaissance Club is the first act of a two-week festival of golf – with The Open at Royal Troon next week.