Slot defends Alexander-Arnold after poor performance against Manchester United

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. — Reuters

Liverpool boss Arne Slot defended Trent Alexander-Arnold who drew scathing criticism from pundits after their 2-2 draw with mid-table Manchester United on Sunday, a result that felt like "two points lost" for the Premier League leaders.

United's Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot left the Liverpool defender -- who has been linked this week with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid -- chasing shadows for much of the game, and former United captain Roy Keane pulled no punches.

"We talk about how brilliant Trent is going forward, but Trent's defending today, my goodness it's like schoolboy stuff," Keane said on the Sky Sports broadcast.

"There's talk about him going to Real Madrid, the way he's defending he's going to Tranmere Rovers after this. He's got to do better."

Asked if Alexander-Arnold was distracted by the chatter about his contract, which is set to expire at the season's end, Slot said: "I don't believe in those things.

"I think nine out of 10 people will tell you that it affected him, but I'm one of the 10 that tells you that I don't think that affected him. What affected him is that he had to play Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot, two starters for Portugal, great, great, great players," Slot said.

"We have a fantastic player here with Diogo Jota, and he's not even playing for Portugal. So that tells you how much quality United has. Probably everybody's going to tell you that it had to do with the rumours. But my opinion is different."

League Two's Tranmere Rovers responded to Keane's comments with a tongue-in-cheek post on social media platform X, writing: "Trent to Tranmere, Roy? Nah, we're alright thanks."

Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah scored for the Reds, who remained top of the table with 46 points, six ahead of second-placed Arsenal with a game in hand.