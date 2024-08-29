Simeone rues Atletico's lack of precision in stalemate with Espanyol

Espanyol's Fernando Calero vies for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente. — Reuters

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 1:20 PM

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone bemoaned his side's wastefulness in front of goal after they were held to a frustrating 0-0 home draw by Espanyol in La Liga on Wednesday.

Atletico had 25 shots on goal but Espanyol's defence were up to the task with several blocks and clearances while the visiting side's goalkeeper Joan Garcia made seven saves to go home with a valuable point.

Simeone said his side were undone by a "lack of precision" in front of goal.

"It worries me, as always, but I can't stop appreciating the good game the team played. When you have five clear goalscoring opportunities like the ones we had?" Simeone told Movistar.

"Well, they didn't go in, but the opportunities we created were the result of our play, not by chance. We expected to win, but they defended well and we were not convincing. If you don't score, it's very difficult.

"The team played very well, they made a very strong start to the first half. Then we dropped off a bit, that's why we made the changes. In the second half, we didn't have so many chances to score, but we played well."

Simeone made three changes at half-time to freshen things up, with Antoine Griezmann, Marcos Llorente and Pablo Barrios coming on, although eyebrows were raised when Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth was replaced by defender Reinildo.

"We never changed the system, we continued with a 5-3-2 (formation) to balance the team, which was starting to split," Simeone said of his half-time substitutions.

"The opponent could also hurt us and we balanced the middle with Llorente and Barrios."