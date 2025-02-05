Simeone at the double as Atletico thrash Getafe to reach semis

Atletico Madrid's Argentine forward Giuliano Simeone celebrates scoring the opening goal. — AFP

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone's son Giuliano scored twice in the first half to help them to a resounding 5-0 home win over Getafe in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Simeone opened the scoring after eight minutes with a close-range header from just outside the six-yard box off a Javi Galan cross, before bagging his second with a first-time effort nine minutes later.

Visiting goalkeeper Jiri Letacek denied Samu Lino's attempt from close range with a great save before the half-hour mark, but the Brazilian managed to make it 3-0 in the 42nd minute after brilliantly cutting inside a defender in the box.

Giuliano thought he had scored a hat trick after the break, but his 49th-minute goal was ruled out for offside before he left the field to a standing ovation on the hour mark.

"I'm very happy tonight, it's been crazy. I want to thank the team because we've made a huge effort," the Argentine winger told Teledeporte.

"I'm happy for the goals, I think about the things I have to improve day by day, I still have many flaws and details that I want to improve to keep growing."