UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Saudi's £150-million offer for Mo Salah rejected by Liverpool: Reports

Manager Jurgen Klopp had earlier reiterated that the Egypt national was not for sale

By Web Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Fri 1 Sep 2023, 4:40 PM

Last updated: Fri 1 Sep 2023, 11:10 PM

Liverpool has rejected a £150-million offer from Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad for Mohamed Salah, according to media reports.

The Guardian reported that the offer was made through a phone call on Thursday night, and was "immediately rejected." Liverpool has said in the past that Salah is not for sale, with manager Jurgen Klopp and the Egyptian player's agent repeating the statement multiple times.

Salah has two years left at Anfield on a contract he signed last year.

More to follow


More news from Sports