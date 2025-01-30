Saudi: Liverpool legend Gerrard leaves Al Ettifaq by mutual consent

Last season, the club finished sixth but the 44-year-old departs with the side 12th in the 18-team Saudi Pro League, having lost eight of their 17 matches
Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has left his role as Saudi side Al Ettifaq's coach by mutual consent after 18 months in charge, the club said on Thursday.
Gerrard had been in charge since the summer of 2023 and a year ago signed a new deal to take him through to 2027.
"Ettifaq football club and Steven Gerrard have mutually agreed to part company," the club said in a statement.
Last season, Al Ettifaq finished sixth but the 44-year-old departs with the club 12th in the 18-team Saudi Pro League, having lost eight of their 17 matches.
He has taken charge of 59 matches in all competitions, winning just 23.
"From the first day I was warmly welcomed and I have enjoyed the chance to work in a new country with a different culture," said Gerrard.
"So overall I have learnt a lot and it's been a positive experience personally and for my family as well.
"But football is unpredictable and sometimes things don't go the way we want."
