Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal makes record $332 million bid for France striker Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed the offer for their player and have given Al-Hilal permission to open negotiations directly with Mbappe

PSG's French superstar Kylian Mbappe. — AP

By AP Published: Mon 24 Jul 2023, 4:18 PM

After missing out on Lionel Messi, Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal made a record 300 million euro ($332 million) bid for Kylian Mbappe on Monday, which could see the France striker join Cristiano Ronaldo in the oil-rich gulf country.

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed the offer for their player and have given Al-Hilal permission to open negotiations directly with Mbappe.

The 2018 World Cup winner is in a contract stand-off with PSG after his decision not to take up the option of a 12-month extension on his deal. Instead, he plans to walk away as a free agent at the end of the upcoming season when he is widely expected to join Real Madrid.

PSG cut Mbappe from its preseason tour of Japan on Saturday, with the French club determined to sell him unless he can be convinced to sign a new contract.

Al-Hilal's bid would make Mbappe the most expensive player in history, overtaking the $262 million PSG paid for Neymar when the team signed the Brazilian from Barcelona in 2017.

The bid represents Saudi Arabia's most ambitious move yet as part of a determined recruitment drive to lure the game's biggest players to the country.

Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Roberto Firmino are among the big names to head to Saudi Arabia's lucrative league after Ronaldo agreed to a deal with Al-Nassr in December.

Messi opted against Al-Hilal, instead choosing MLS team Inter Miami after leaving PSG.

But a host of players have made the move, with more expected to follow before the start of next season. Premier League stars like Riyad Mahrez and Jordan Henderson have been linked with moves.

Meanwhile, Alex Telles also joined the slew of stars heading to Saudi Arabia by completing a move from Manchester United to Al-Nassr.

The Brazil international spent last season on loan at Sevilla, where he won the Europa League and reunites with his former United teammate Ronaldo.

“We’d like to thank Alex for his contributions to the club over the last three years and would like to wish him all the best for the future,” United said in a statement.

The 30-year-old Telles is the latest player to leave one of Europe's top leagues for Saudi Arabia during this off-season, following the likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Roberto Firmino.

Telles joined United from Porto in 2020. He has signed a contract with Al-Nassr until 2025.

Neither club confirmed the price of his move.

Saudi Arabia has made huge investments in recent years in international sports. Besides Ronaldo, whose contract reportedly earns him up to $200 million a year, Saudi-funded LIV Golf has shaken up professional golf.

The moves are part of efforts by Saudi Arabia to leverage the kingdom’s oil wealth to provide new jobs and opportunities for Saudi Arabia’s youth.

