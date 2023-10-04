Saudi Arabia to bid for 2034 football World Cup

Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 8:50 PM Last updated: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 8:51 AM

Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday it plans to bid to host the 2034 World Cup, the latest step in a campaign to turn the kingdom into a global sports powerhouse.

The bid "intends to deliver a world-class tournament and will draw inspiration from Saudi Arabia's ongoing social and economic transformation and the country's deep-rooted passion for football", said a statement from the Saudi Arabian football federation.

News of the bid comes one year after neighbouring Qatar hosted the first World Cup in the Middle East, where the Saudi national team stunned the world with a group stage defeat of eventual winners Argentina.

On the heels of that tournament, Saudi Arabia signed Cristiano Ronaldo to play in the Saudi Pro League, the first in a slew of major stars drawn by eye-watering salaries to the world's biggest crude oil exporter.

Sport is a major component of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 reform agenda, which aims to transform Saudi Arabia into a tourism and business hub while transitioning the economy away from fossil fuels.

In the coming weeks, the kingdom is set to host the final LIV Golf League tournament of the regular season, a boxing match featuring Anthony Joshua and the Next Gen ATP Finals tennis tournament.

It will also host the Fifa Club World Cup in December.

Earlier this year Saudi Arabia was confirmed as host of football's 2027 Asian Cup.

And last year Saudi Arabia won hosting rights for the 2029 Asian Winter Games, a 47-event competition to be held in Trojena, an area of the $500 billion futuristic megacity known as NEOM.

Saudi Arabia previously explored a tri-continental World Cup bid with Egypt and Greece, though that plan has been shelved.

The Asian Football Confederation came out in support of the Saudi 2034 World Cup bid shortly after it was announced on Wednesday.

"I am delighted to note that the (Saudi football federation) have presented their intention to bid for the Fifa World Cup in 2034," said AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa.

"The entire Asian football family will stand united in support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's momentous initiative, and we are committed to working closely with the global football family to ensure its success."

ALSO READ: